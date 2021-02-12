Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.00

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.00 and last traded at $89.39, with a volume of 809179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average is $89.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.