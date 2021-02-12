CCUniverse (UVU) 1-Day Volume Hits $76.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $4,725.48 and approximately $76.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007549 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000137 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

