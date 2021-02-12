CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,452. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

