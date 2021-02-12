Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDR. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $162.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 345,723 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

