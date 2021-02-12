CEEK VR Market Cap Reaches $2.27 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 91.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $191,605.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.60 or 0.01097091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00055493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006343 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.68 or 0.05823215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027356 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020142 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

