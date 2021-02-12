Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0177

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Celer Network has a market cap of $94.63 million and approximately $20.71 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 57.2% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00062641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.66 or 0.01092756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.50 or 0.05615274 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00020151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00026909 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00034448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

