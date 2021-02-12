Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the January 14th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Cellect Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellect Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APOP opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. Cellect Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $9.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cellect Biotechnology

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.