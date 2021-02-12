Celo (CELO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.76 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $4.73 or 0.00009886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $873.04 million and approximately $46.76 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00279617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00104606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00078790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00089074 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,106.82 or 1.02567096 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

