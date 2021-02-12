Celo Dollar Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $35.01 million and approximately $108,463.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00065714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.99 or 0.01084766 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.41 or 0.05682960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00035527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 34,904,791 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

