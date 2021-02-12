Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Celsius in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CELH. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $64.14 on Friday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Celsius by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

