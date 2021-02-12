Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 56.1% in January

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the January 14th total of 457,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

