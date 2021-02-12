Centaur Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and $448,362.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00281360 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00105216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00080985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00093040 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,081.95 or 1.00587273 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

