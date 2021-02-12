Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

