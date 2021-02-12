Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) versus Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Critical Comparison

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Century Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 12.87% 5.60% 0.71% Century Bancorp 24.30% 11.91% 0.71%

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Century Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $234.37 million 2.58 $53.69 million $2.93 10.48 Century Bancorp $177.54 million 2.65 $39.70 million N/A N/A

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peoples Bancorp and Century Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.97%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Century Bancorp.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Century Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Century Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; and fiduciary and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit plans. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing services through joint marketing arrangements with third parties. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 88 locations, including 77 full-service bank branches and 85 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 27 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

