CertiK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.44 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00005148 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $86.25 million and $24.44 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CertiK has traded up 118.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00061627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00280123 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00081570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00092204 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00066281 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,130,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,030,333 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

