ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Shares of ECOM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $832.30 million, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECOM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,500 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.