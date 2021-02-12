Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

CHTR opened at $618.68 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.89.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

