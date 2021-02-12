ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Cap of $951,369.98

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $951,369.98 and approximately $608,535.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

