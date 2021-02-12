ChatCoin (CHAT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $425,651.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $425,651.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,246.23 or 1.00269870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00077418 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 170.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015148 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

