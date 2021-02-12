Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 130.4% in January

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the January 14th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

CGIFF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 1,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

