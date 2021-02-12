Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

