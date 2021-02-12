China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 58.8% in January

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the January 14th total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.86 million, a P/E ratio of 664.00 and a beta of 3.28.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

