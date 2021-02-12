China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) Trading Up 5.7%

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 832,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 325,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

