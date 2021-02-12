China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) Trading 20% Higher

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 168,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 460,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

