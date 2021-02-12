China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $2.76. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 50,937 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

About China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

