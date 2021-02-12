China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.68. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 10,599,748 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $53.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.