China Minerals Mining (CVE:CMV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Minerals Mining Co. (CVE:CMV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. China Minerals Mining shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 17,180 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20.

About China Minerals Mining (CVE:CMV)

China Minerals Mining Corporation, through its subsidiary, Cassiar Gold Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Cassiar gold project, which comprises the Table Mountain and Taurus properties, including 217 mineral claims and 2 placer claims covering an area of approximately 58,900 hectares that is located in northern British Columbia.

