Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $39,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,683 shares of company stock valued at $70,710,092. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,543.11 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,564.91. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.58, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,439.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,314.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.