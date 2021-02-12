Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.0654

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $28.12 million and $11.61 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chromia has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.17 or 0.01129520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00057501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006333 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.70 or 0.05680731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027276 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019604 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

