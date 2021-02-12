CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60. CHS has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $29.58.

Get CHS alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.