Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.25. 14,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $166.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,551 shares of company stock worth $8,295,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

