Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,074 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Church & Dwight worth $64,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $82.41. 5,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.