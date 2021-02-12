Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Trading Down 0.3%

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 781,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,136,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp II by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp II by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

