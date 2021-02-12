CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research firms recently commented on CIXX. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,877,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,989,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIXX stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

