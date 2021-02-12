CI Financial Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 94,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,879. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92. CI Financial has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIXX. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

