CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to $23.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.32% from the stock’s current price.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,192. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $171,942,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,653,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $6,650,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

