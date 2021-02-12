CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC began coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

CIXX stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

