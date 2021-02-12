CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,145 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341,665 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4,795.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after buying an additional 266,785 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

Shares of A opened at $126.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

