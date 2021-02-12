CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,197 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of RBA opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

