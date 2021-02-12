CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,131 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

