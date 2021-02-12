CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 81,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $163.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

