CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $32.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

