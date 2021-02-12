CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,009,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 479.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 119,056 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after buying an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,611.17.

MELI stock opened at $1,942.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,797.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,400.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12,138.30 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

