CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 12,730 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 549,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 48,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.69 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.5325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 172.58%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.