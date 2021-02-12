CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,085 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $68,930,000. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,136,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1,419.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 90,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $275.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.06 and a 200-day moving average of $219.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.59 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $278.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

