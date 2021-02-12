CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 3,690 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.1% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

DLTR stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.80. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

