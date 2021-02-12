CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 8,904 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $42,556,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after purchasing an additional 531,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of WBA opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 100.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

