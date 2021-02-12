CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,928 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.91% of North American Construction Group worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in North American Construction Group by 110.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 271,588 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOA opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

