CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 69,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

