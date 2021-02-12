CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.88 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,607 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

